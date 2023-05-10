Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a local man with burglary after he allegedly spiked a homeowner’s drink and reportedly aided in the theft of his possessions, including firearms and a vehicle.

According to the arrest citation for 25-year-old Su-gary Hosley, he went to the victim’s residence “to fulfill a sex for money transaction” on April 21.

Su-gary Hosley

Su-gary Hosley

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription