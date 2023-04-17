Frankfort police charged a local man with criminal abuse Friday after he reportedly caused cruel punishment to three children in his care.

Melvin Arguilo Castillo is accused of intentionally abusing three juveniles including one younger than 12 years old at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Melvin Arguilo Castillo

Melvin Arguilo Castillo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription