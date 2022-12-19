A Frankfort father accused of criminal abuse and sodomy was charged with the crimes Friday afternoon.

According to his arrest citation, 27-year-old Kendall Cunningham “caused cruel and unusual punishment” to a two-year-old female relative on June 8.

