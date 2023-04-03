An 80-year-old local man was jailed over the weekend after reportedly pulling a gun on a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday morning.
At 8:45 a.m., the deputy, who had just concluded a separate traffic stop, was flagged down by Jerry Hughes, of Frankfort. Hughes allegedly parked behind the deputy’s patrol vehicle and began telling him about a civil issue between himself and another male.
A Frankfort police officer responded as backup and parked behind Hughes’ vehicle with his emergency lights activated.
“As I was explaining that the issues between himself and the other party was a civil issue and that he should go to the county attorney, [Hughes] became annoyed and irritated,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. “[Hughes] reached across his body and grabbed a revolver pistol in his right hand … then pointed it directly at my face and was starting to raise his voice.”
The deputy said he immediately drew his firearm, grabbed Hughes’ hand with his other hand and commanded him to put the firearm down. With the help of the FPD officer, the deputy was able to remove the gun from Hughes’ hand and take him out of the vehicle to place him under arrest. The firearm was a Charter Arms revolver .38 Special.
Hughes is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a Class D felony, and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Thank goodness that the LEO was not hurt in this incident! If this old man would pull his gun on a cop that HE flagged down, one has to wonder how many unarmed civilians that he has drawn down on! This guy gives concealed carry folks a bad name!
Indeed.
