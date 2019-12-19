A missing Anderson County woman is safe after being located in Frankfort yesterday.
A Golden Alert was issued Wednesday for 22-year-old Jessica Lynn McNay, who Anderson County authorities described as pregnant and disabled.
McNay was located at Paul Sawyier Public Library on Wednesday morning at around 11 a.m., according to Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman.
A security guard at the library recognized her and dialed 911.
Bowman said McNay was with 20-year-old Dylan Steven Brown, of Frankfort. During an investigation, it was determined Brown was in violation of a domestic violence protection order between him and McNay.
Brown was then taken into custody.
As of Thursday morning, Brown was no longer listed as an inmate at Franklin County Regional Jail.