A 24-year-old local man was arrested on North Lime Street early Monday on drug charges.

Officers noticed Matthew Smith, of Frankfort, and another male walking in the area around 2:30 a.m. and made contact with them. Dispatch ran the names of the men and it was determined that both had active warrants out for their arrest.

