A 24-year-old local man was arrested on North Lime Street early Monday on drug charges.
Officers noticed Matthew Smith, of Frankfort, and another male walking in the area around 2:30 a.m. and made contact with them. Dispatch ran the names of the men and it was determined that both had active warrants out for their arrest.
As police approached, Smith was asked to take his hands out of his pockets and refused to comply with officers’ commands. The two policemen secured his arms and Smith was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Officers observed a small baggie of suspected marijuana and what are believed to be ecstacy pills underneath Smith’s body while he was on the ground. A set of car keys were also located inside Smith’s pocket and his vehicle was found less than 100 feet from where the arrest occurred.
Inside the vehicle, police found suspected marijuana in plain view near the driver’s door handle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.
Smith is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, a Class C felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Following his arrest, officers discovered that dispatch had made a mistake and there were no active warrants out for Smith.
“When the arrest occurred officers were acting in good faith and believed Smith had active warrants,” an officer wrote in his arrest citation.
