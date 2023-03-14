A 28-year-old local father was charged with criminally abusing a young child Monday afternoon.
According to his arrest citation, Taylor Stokes is accused of using cruel and unusual punishment on a 6-year-old when he allegedly hit the child in the face with a belt on more than one occasion. The first incident reportedly took place on or around Jan. 3, 2021, and the victim sustained visible bruising.
A witness who allegedly observed the injury while it was healing told Frankfort police that the bruise extended from the child’s mouth to their ear and was consistent with bruising from a linear object, per the arrest report.
During an interview with officers, the victim disclosed that Stokes had struck them in the face approximately 20 times in the past. The child also told law enforcement that on Friday Stokes utilized a belt buckle to strike them on the upper thigh and buttocks.
A witness reportedly provided authorities text messages of Stokes admitting to striking the victim with the buckle part of the belt and photographs of the child’s injuries, which included severe bruising consistent with a linear object.
When interviewed about the allegations Monday afternoon, Stokes allegedly voluntarily admitted to striking the child in the face with a belt two years ago and said it was an accident. He also reportedly acknowledged hitting the victim with the belt a second time and “agreed that the strikes were excessive.”
Stokes, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 years or younger), a Class B felony.
He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What is going on with all the horrendous child abuse here in our community? Is it just that more people are noticing and the abuse is being reported more often, or doe the experts believe this is an increase across the board with child abuse? Seems so odd what with all the republican efforts to ensure every fetus is brought to full term and born into this world, that there aren't more resources and opportunities for help of the born children. We're raising a generation of mad dogs with abuse like this!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.