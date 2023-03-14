A 28-year-old local father was charged with criminally abusing a young child Monday afternoon.

According to his arrest citation, Taylor Stokes is accused of using cruel and unusual punishment on a 6-year-old when he allegedly hit the child in the face with a belt on more than one occasion. The first incident reportedly took place on or around Jan. 3, 2021, and the victim sustained visible bruising.

Taylor Stokes

