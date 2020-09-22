Deputies arrested a Frankfort man after he fled at speeds up to 90 mph early Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies witnessed a car weaving across Wilkinson Boulevard at 2:36 a.m. Sunday. When the driver, identified as 26-year-old Delano J. Washington, refused to stop, he led Franklin County deputies and Frankfort Police officers on a pursuit on residential streets at speeds up to 90 mph. Officers also witnessed people throwing suspected marijuana from the car during the pursuit.
Washington crashed into one cruiser as he attempted to turn right into Prince Hall Village Apartments, where the pursuit ended. There were three other people in the car during the pursuit, including at least one who asked to get out of the vehicle because she was scared.
Deputies said Washington smelled of marijuana and alcohol, and appeared to be under the influence of both.
Officers also recovered the marijuana which was tossed from the vehicle.
Washington was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, Class D felonies; driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanors; and careless driving and disregarding a traffic control device, violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.