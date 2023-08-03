080323.Rogers-stun gun_website.jpg

Ryan Rogers

Ryan Rogers, of Frankfort, was arrested Wednesday by the Frankfort Police Department and charged with criminal abuse first degree, child 12 or under, a Class C felony.

The uniform citation stated Rogers committed the crime when on or around June 30, 2023, he and a co-defendant, Mary Cirillo, utilized a Sabre S-1005 Stun Gun to cause cruel and unusual punishment to Cirillo’s 6-year-old son.

Mary Cirillo Mugshot

Mary Cirillo

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription