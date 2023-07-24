A local man who allegedly pointed a loaded gun and threatened a female was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Ravenwood Drive at 4 p.m. where the victim told authorities that her “baby daddy” — later identified as 47-year-old John Cunningham — was inside with a gun.

John Cunningham

John Cunningham

