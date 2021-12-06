A Frankfort man is accused of using a tequila bottle to break a window and damage the drywall of a Douglas Avenue residence on Saturday.

Zhane Metcalf, 27, reportedly entered the home off East Main Street near Kentucky State University around 4:29 a.m. through an unlocked bedroom window and refused to leave after being told to do so.

According to the arrest citation, the female victim told Metcalf she was going to call police and he allegedly responded that he would give her a reason to and then threw a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila at a kitchen window shattering both the bottle and the window. When the victim’s roommate called 911, Metcalf reportedly fled through the back door.

Responding officers found fragments of the tequila bottle in the kitchen sink and noted that the kitchen window had been shattered. The drywall above the sink was also damaged and the bedroom window was still open.

Metcalf was located on Schenkel Lane and was arrested.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Metcalf was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

