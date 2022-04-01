A Frankfort man is behind bars after being charged with rape and sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to his arrest citation, Gerald Hill, 54, was arrested on a complaint warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court. The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 12.

Hill is accused of inappropriately touching and raping the victim while she was sleeping. He reportedly confessed to touching the victim and corroborated the victim’s statement, per his arrest citation.

The victim told police that she was pretending to sleep so Hill wouldn’t know that she had knowledge of what he was doing to her.

Hill allegedly told officers that the victim “would send signals to him as in she was sexually interested in him.” He reportedly said “she gave him ‘the look.’”

Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the identity of the victim, The State Journal will not go into detail about the accusations.

Hill is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree rape, both Class C felonies.

Hill is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

