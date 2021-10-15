A Frankfort man was arrested early Friday morning on multiple warrants out of Shelby County.

Matthew Logan, 35, was detained by Frankfort Police at his John Davis Drive residence at 12:35 a.m.

He is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), a Class D felony; theft by unlawful taking and third-degree criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to wear seatbelts, a violation.

In a second Shelby County warrant, he is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Logan is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

