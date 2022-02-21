Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies had to chase down a suspect who allegedly attempted to flee and disarm one of them while serving an arrest warrant Saturday evening.

According to his arrest citation, 32-year-old Ethan Bolin was putting on his shoes before he fled out an open front door at a Schenkel Lane residence at 5:40 p.m.

Ethan Bolin



Two deputies gave chase and located Bolin, of Frankfort, in the woods. When one deputy took him to the ground, Bolin reportedly tried to grab his service weapon.

The other deputy tased him and eventually placed him in handcuffs following a brief struggle in which Bolin kicked and elbowed law enforcement officers.

Bolin was initially transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail.

He is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, third-degree assault on a police or probation officer, flagrant non support and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), all Class D felonies, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

