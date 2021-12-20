A 22-year-old Frankfort man was arrested and charged with assault after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. 

Dwayne Douglas was arrested Friday by Frankfort Police officers. 

According to the citation, an officer was dispatched to Speedway convenience store on Versailles Road in reference to an assault report. A woman told police that Douglas, her boyfriend, had dragged her out of bed and hit her multiple times in the face because he wanted access to her cellphone. 

The woman had bruising across her left cheek and around her ear, as well as light bruising and scratch marks on her left arm, police said.

The officer located Douglas at the couple's apartment on Douglas Avenue, where he was placed under arrest and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $2,000 full-cash bond.

