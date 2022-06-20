Frankfort police arrested a local man after he reportedly fired a pistol in the air at an East Frankfort apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to Hickory Hills Apartments at 9:18 p.m. in reference to a shots fired complaint.

According to his arrest citation, 25-year-old Ricky Glass Jr. shot the firearm close to multiple apartment buildings.

Ricky Glass Jr.

“Doing this shows extreme indifference to human life and those who are residents of the apartment complex and surrounding neighborhoods,” the arresting officer wrote in the citation.

While Glass, of Frankfort, was allegedly shooting the gun, witnesses said he stated, “If you have a problem come to apartment 59.”

He is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

