A traffic stop on Grand Avenue early Friday resulted in the arrest of a local man.

A Frankfort police officer observed 40-year-old Robert J. Wilson, who did not have a valid driver’s license, driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix at 2:16 a.m. It was also confirmed that Wilson had an active warrant out for his arrest.

