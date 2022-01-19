Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man after he allegedly started a grill fire inside a trailer at Capital Mobile Home Park on Friday.

At 9:31 a.m., law enforcement received a tip regarding “weird piping” coming out of a trailer at the Georgetown Road mobile home park.

Upon arrival deputies discovered the door to the trailer was open and smoke was coming out. Inside they found an active fire burning in a charcoal grill in a bedroom where he had been sleeping.

After extinguishing the blaze, the fire department was called in to put out any hot spots.

Neighbors provided a description of 23-year-old Josiah Vasquez, of Frankfort, and identified him from a photo shown by deputies.

According to his arrest citation, Vasquez had been in and out of the trailer numerous times over the past week and had just left prior to deputies’ arrival.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

Vasquez was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he was held on a $5,000 full-cash bond prior to posting bond.

