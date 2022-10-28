Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a local man accused of starting a fire inside a Tulip Drive residence Thursday.
At 9:57 a.m., deputies, firefighters from both the city and county as well as EMS were dispatched to a structure fire. When first responders arrived they encountered a female yelling at her son in the driveway.
As a deputy approached them asking what all the yelling was about the son, 31-year-old Johnathan Ballard, reportedly stepped forward and said, “Take me.”
When asked about the incident, Ballard allegedly told law enforcement, “I barricaded the house, held a gun to my head and started the fire.”
Deputies detained Ballard, who was read his Miranda rights and transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
According to his arrest citation, Ballard started the fire on the stove with rubbing alcohol. He then picked up the fire with a paper towel and placed it in a cooking pan with cooking oil in it. Next, Ballard placed the fire under the television in the living room “because he was seeing people in it.”
“When the fire wasn’t big enough, he then placed books in to feed it more,” the arresting deputy wrote in the citation.
The fire was brought under control at 10:20 a.m., per fire department records.
Ballard, of Frankfort, is charged with third-degree arson, a Class D felony.
Following questioning, he was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
