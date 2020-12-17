Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg

A Frankfort man was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting officers during a traffic stop in November.

Amir K. Owens, 24, of Wallace Avenue, was arrested on a number of charges from the Nov. 25 stop.

“He was very belligerent with the police officers,” Cleveland said. “He made threatening statements and resisted arrest. He grabbed a police officer by the neck and put him in a headlock.”

Owens was indicted for first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; two counts of third-degree assault, a Class D felony; first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening, Class A misdemeanors; license to be in possession, a Class B misdemeanor; no or expired registration plate, violation; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

