Frankfort police arrested a local man, who reportedly has a history of breaking into units at Prince Hall Village apartments, on a burglary charge after he allegedly forced his way into a unit on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to Prince Hall Village Drive at 10:22 p.m. in reference to a fight. The person who called dispatch reported that he could hear a male pushing on a door and yelling.

Corey Brown

Corey Brown

According to his arrest citation, 33-year-old Corey Brown reportedly pushed his way into an apartment unit and shoved the apartment owner up against the wall where she was unable to move. After she was able to gain control over Brown, the female victim forced him to leave.

Brown, of Frankfort, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

This is the third time since September that Brown has been involved in an altercation at the apartment complex.

In late November has was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree stalking, a Class D felony, after he was allegedly found with his genitals exposed and wearing only socks in a unit at the apartment complex.

The female victim in that case told police that she and Brown were previously involved in a relationship and that he had a history of breaking into her apartment.

In September he was arrested on burglary and stalking charges after he reportedly kicked in a door at the apartment complex.

According to that arrest citation, when police arrived Brown was verbally arguing with the resident outside and observed visible damage to the apartment door and door frame that weren’t present when officers were called to the complex earlier in the day.

Brown had previously been ordered by a judge to stay away from Prince Hall Village Apartments after being convicted of attempted burglary, a Class C felony, and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription