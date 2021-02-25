A Franklin County man was arrested Thursday on a charge related to child sexual abuse material.

Following the execution of a search warrant at his Frankfort home, Edward L. Lewis, 53, was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, which began an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after he allegedly was discovered viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory. The investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is currently charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony.

He is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail. A bond has not yet been set.

