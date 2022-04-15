Frankfort police arrested a local man for reportedly damaging gas pumps and throwing over trashcans at the BP on Fair Oaks Lane early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the gas station at 1:06 a.m. Upon arrival police noticed that a male was falling over, had slurred speech and had turned on the water at the side of the gas station and was drinking out of it.

According to his arrest citation, after refusing to identify himself multiple times, the male told police his name was John Doe and that he didn’t know his social security number and didn’t have a driver’s license on him. Eventually he identified himself as Travis Lawson, 18, which police confirmed with dispatch.

“In front of the store, all the trashcans were thrown and trash was all over the ground. We then noticed two gas pumps had been thrown to the ground and then we noticed a fire extinguisher laying between pump five,” FPD Officer William Johnston wrote in Lawson’s arrest report. “There was also damage done to pump six as well.”

Lawson, of Frankfort, allegedly confirmed that he damaged the gas pump and admitted he was drunk.

He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; giving an officer false identifying information, a Class B misdemeanor; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, violations.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. He has since been released from custody.

