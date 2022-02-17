Frankfort police executing a search warrant at a Marlowe Court residence early Thursday discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

With a search warrant in hand officers made entry into the residence of Steven Bowman, 36, where suspected narcotics sales were being conducted.

Steven Bowman

According to his arrest citation, police found a small plastic bindle believed to contain methamphetamine and $300 in cash in a bedside table. They also allegedly discovered three digital scales, numerous individual baggies commonly used to distribute narcotics and several syringes and Narcan in different rooms of the residence.

Bowman reportedly admitted that all the contents belonged to him.

He is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

This was the second time in the past four months that Bowman has been charged with drug trafficking.

In October, Bowman was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony.

That case stemmed from an incident earlier in the month when Bowman reportedly got into an altercation with another male and “slung a small camouflage-colored bag at him.”

Officers, who were dispatched to his residence, found a small amount of methamphetamine in the bag and Bowman’s cellphone nearby. Bowman admitted he used the bag to store his cigarettes and lighter.

“Mr. Bowman then said he saw someone throw something and led officers behind a tree in the neighbor’s yard where a bag containing more methamphetamine was located,” the arrest citation stated.

In March 2019, he was sentenced to a total of six years’ incarceration for first-degree criminal attempt to possess a controlled substance, third or greater offense, and drug paraphernalia possession, both Class A misdemeanors, plus probation violations. He was served with a probation violation on March 10 and was in possession of drug paraphernalia as he was attempting to possess methamphetamine.

Bowman is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his latest case.

