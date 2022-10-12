Frankfort police arrested a local man for allegedly harboring a missing juvenile early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Centennial Avenue at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday to attempt to locate a missing juvenile.

David Burton

