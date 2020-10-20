Frankfort Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly punched his son and kicked him in the groin.
According to court documents, officers were called to a residence on Johnson Avenue at 2:17 a.m. Friday for an assault after the victim’s sister reported the incident.
She told officers her father assaulted her brother every night. She said she saw 36-year-old Dustin Ross Garland punch her brother in the face and then kick him in the groin.
The victim told officers a friend was visiting and stole $17 from Garland. When the friend left, he said Garland became irate and slapped and kicked him. Officers saw bruising and red marks on the child’s face and neck.
Officers found Garland lying down in a room at the back of the house, where he reportedly ran after seeing the officer outside. Garland appeared to be sleeping, and was heavily intoxicated when he got up. While speaking with officers, he had slurred speech and rocked back and forth.
When asked what happened, Garland said, “I plead the fifth.”
Garland was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor. He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $2,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.