A Frankfort man, who is charged multiple sex crimes against a victim under 12 years of age, was arraigned in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday morning.

According to the indictment, James A. Tipton, 43, is being charged with two counts of first degree sodomy and one count of incest. All three are Class A felonies. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in December 2020.

Tipton James A arraignment.jpg

James A. Tipton, left, was arraigned on Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court, charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, victim under 12 and one count of incest. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription