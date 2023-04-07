James A. Tipton, left, was arraigned on Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court, charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, victim under 12 and one count of incest. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
A Frankfort man, who is charged multiple sex crimes against a victim under 12 years of age, was arraigned in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday morning.
According to the indictment, James A. Tipton, 43, is being charged with two counts of first degree sodomy and one count of incest. All three are Class A felonies. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in December 2020.
Tipton was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail on March 29 and a bond was set at $100,000 full cash.
During Tipton's arraignment, Judge Phillip Shepherd appointed public defender, Kristin Gonzalez, to represent him until it was established whether or not he could afford legal counsel on his own.
After entering Tipton's plea of not guilty to all counts, Gonzalez inquired about lowering the bond.
"I understand that these are serious charges," Gonzalez told the judge. "However, they are allegations at this point and he is a moderate and low [flight] risk."
Gonzalez asked Shepherd to consider setting the bond at 10% or $10,000.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Zach Becker asked the judge to consider the accusations before doing so. He pointed out that lab tests had found Tipton's DNA in the form of saliva in the victim's underwear.
After that explanation, Shepherd said that the bond was going to remain where it was and if Tipton was able to post 10% of the bond then he should be able to hire a defense attorney.
Tipton remains housed at the Franklin County Regional Jail. No trial date has been set.
