A Frankfort man was jailed Monday after reportedly committing sexual offenses on a juvenile female.

William Jackson, 36, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest (victim under age 12 or serious physical injury), all Class A felonies.

William Jackson

William Jackson

According to his arrest citation, the crimes allegedly took place on May 15, 2020. The female victim was seven years old at the time.

Jackson’s arrest report indicates that after he was read his Miranda rights on March 1 an interview was conducted. He allegedly “confessed to performing the acts” and advised that the victim “came on to him and threatened to blackmail him if he didn’t perform the sexual acts.”

The citation also notes that he “admitted to getting sexual gratification from the acts and stated after the fact that he had made a mistake.”

Due to the graphic nature of the charges against Jackson and to protect the identity of the juvenile victim, The State Journal has decided not to provide additional details.

Jackson is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in his case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription