A 21-year-old Frankfort man is accused of five felony sexual offenses after he reportedly met a local teen he had been conversing with online.

According to his arrest citation, Dustin Brinegar allegedly admitted to using Snapchat to communicate with the 14-year-old female for approximately two weeks before they met in person in Franklin County on Monday. He also reportedly said that they exchanged nude photos on the app.

Dustin Brinegar

Dustin Brinegar

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription