Police arrested a Frankfort man on a charge of first-degree robbery after he allegedly robbed a man in a drug deal.

According to court documents, Frankfort Police officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments on Kentucky Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Thursday for a possible armed robbery.

The alleged victim told officers that 20-year-old Dustin Chilton threatened him with what he believed was a gun and took his money. 

According to police records, officers said they tried to reach the suspect several times, but had no contact. They obtained a search warrant shortly before 1 a.m. and went to the apartment.

After police executed a search warrant and arrested Chilton, he told officers he used a stick tucked under his shirt. Chilton also allegedly admitted meeting the victim to sell methamphetamine, but sold him rock salt instead.

Police said they found the victim’s money in Chilton’s pocket. When they searched his residence, they also found several syringes and a glass pipe along with suspected methamphetamine.

Chilton was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of a simulated controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

