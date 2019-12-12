A retired National Guardsman who faces life in prison on child sex abuse charges is free on bond.
Craig S. Evans, 56, of Frankfort, is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age, a Class A felony, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, a Class C felony, according to the July indictment.
Upon arrest, Evans was issued a $100,000 bond. Court documents show he was released from custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail on Monday.
According to court documents, a relative of Evans who was 6 years old at the time told her parents he performed oral sex on her in May. The parents immediately reported the incident to law enforcement.
During the investigation, a second, 8-year-old girl was identified as an alleged victim.
Court documents say that during a June 24 interview with investigators, Evans suggested the girls “came onto him” and asked to see him naked. Evans denied ever inappropriately touching the girls.
Evans submitted to a polygraph test on July 1.
Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland opposed an August request by Evans to have his bond reduced to $10,000.
Cleveland told the judge that Evans was a flight risk due to the severity of the charges, his age, military background and the fact he possesses firearms.
“This is a case in which the charges are extremely serious,” Cleveland said. “Self-harm should not be disregarded; neither should leaving the jurisdiction be disregarded.”
Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd denied the bond reduction motion and Evans’ bond remained $100,000.
Cleveland told The State Journal in late November that he was unaware of Evans' intention to post bond anytime soon, however, it was within his rights to do so.
Evans' trial is set for March 16.