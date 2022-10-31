A local registered sex offender was arrested Saturday on numerous sexual offenses against a 10-year-old child.

The mother of the victim reportedly confronted 53-year-old Stephen Parsons after the child disclosed that he had touched her inappropriately several times over the past few months. The mother then called police.

