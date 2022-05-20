A Frankfort man, who is charged with numerous sexual offenses against a child under the age of 12, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

052022 Larry Wilson

Larry Wilson, 44, is led into Franklin Circuit Court Friday. He pleaded not guilty to several sexual offenses against a child. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Larry Wilson, 44, is charged with incest (victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury) and first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), Class A felonies; incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or victim under 18 years of age) and first-degree sodomy, Class B felonies; first-degree sodomy; first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age), a Class C felony; and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

Frankfort police executing an indictment warrant arrested Wilson on May 12.

Per his indictment, the crimes Wilson is accused of occurred two or more times in Franklin County on or before Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2015. Some of the charges occurred when the juvenile victim was younger than age 12 and others occurred after.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 full-cash bond.

