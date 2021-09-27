Frankfort Police arrested a local man after he allegedly kicked in a door at an East Frankfort apartment complex Saturday.

Corey Brown, 32, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and first-degree stalking, a Class D felony.

Corey Brown

Corey Brown

Officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments at 11:43 a.m. after Brown reportedly kicked in a door to an apartment unit.

According to his arrest citation, when police arrived Brown was verbally arguing with the resident outside and observed visible damage to the apartment door and door frame that weren’t present when officers were called to the complex earlier in the day.

Brown, of Frankfort, had previously been ordered by a judge to stay away from Prince Hall Village Apartments after being convicted of attempted burglary, a Class C felony, and second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription