A Frankfort man was transported to jail early Monday morning after allegedly choking his girlfriend.
Frankfort Police were called to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on Westwood Drive at 2:45 a.m. A female at the location reported her boyfriend, Reinaldo Pacheco, 43, used his hands to choke her prior to the officers’ arrival.
According to his arrest citation, the girlfriend told police that Pacheco had been consuming alcohol all day in her apartment.
She said she went to her bedroom and Pacheco soon followed and asked for intercourse. When she refused, he reportedly went into the living room and began watching pornography. The female allegedly became angry that Pacheco was watching porn and returned to her bedroom.
Pacheco reportedly entered her bedroom and told her he could have any woman he wanted. The female jokingly said she could do the same, the arrest report reads.
“It was at this time Mr. Pacheco became irate and proceeded to place his hand around the female subject’s throat, while she was lying on her bed,” the citation states, adding that Pacheco had his hand around her throat for approximately 10 seconds — restricting her normal flow of oxygen.
An officer located Pacheco hiding behind a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.
“Mr. Pacheco was found in a public place manifestly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a danger to himself and others,” the arrest citation says.
After being read his rights, Pacheco allegedly told officers that he did place his hand around her throat, but said that she was hitting him.
Police noted that red marks consistent with those of a larger male hand were observed on the female’s neck. No marks or injuries were located on Pacheco.
He is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a Class B misdemeanor.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.