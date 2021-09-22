A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly choking and punching a 5-year-old boy.

Zachary Colston, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor.

According to his arrest citation, at 5 p.m. on Monday the victim’s grandmother told Frankfort Police he was assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend.

“The child stated he was choked by his dad with two hands causing him to not be able to breathe and (that he was) punched multiple times in the back,” FRD Officer Daniel Quire wrote in the report.

The officer also noted that “the child was covered in old bruises and fresh marks from being hit.”

Colston’s arrest citation also says that the child stated “he was punished by his daddy.”

Colston is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $50,000 full-cash bond.

