A domestic dispute led to the arrest of a Frankfort man Tuesday night.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Elizabeth Street at 8:35 p.m. after a female victim claimed Matthew Suter pulled on her shirt to keep her from leaving and grabbed her throat.

