A local man was arrested for trafficking in cocaine for the second time in the past eight months Monday evening.

Frankfort police executed a search warrant at Steele Street residence at 6:25 p.m. While the search was underway, 46-year-old Brandon Mack arrived on scene and was reportedly found to be in possession of a bag containing powder cocaine.

Brandon Mack

