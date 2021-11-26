Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment on Westwood Lane Tuesday after receiving a complaint that several vehicles had been coming and going to unit.

Law enforcement set up surveillance outside the apartment building and observed four vehicles come to the residence within the first 5-8 minutes, something that is “very indicative of illegal drug sales,” a deputy wrote in his report.

Inside the apartment, deputies located Brandon Mack, 45, and approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine.

“The large portion of the suspected cocaine was found hidden inside a cereal box in the pantry of the residence,” Mack’s arrest citation states.

“Another portion was located inside a poker chip container and the final portion was located inside a cup in the cupboard.”

According to the arrest report, deputies also discovered several pipes used for smoking crack cocaine and multiple cell phones.

“Based on the totality of these circumstances and the vehicles observed making short stays at the residence, these factors are clear indicators of illegal narcotics trafficking,” the deputy wrote.

Mack, of Frankfort, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), first offense, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

