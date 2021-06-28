A 21-year-old Frankfort man was arrested Friday after Frankfort Police officers allegedly discovered three different illegal drugs in his possession.

FPD officers responding to a domestic dispute at Hickory Hill Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1:39 a.m. located William Schell in the backseat of a vehicle that was attempting to leave the property.

Schell told officers he had narcotics. All occupants were detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Under the front passenger seat, FPD discovered “an iPhone box that contained bindles of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and what appeared to be a suspected mix of heroin and fentanyl,” according to the arrest report.

In Schell’s left front pants pocket, officers found $560 in cash. In Schell’s left rear pants pocket, a digital scale was located.

FPD also discovered a pistol in a purse on the floorboard near where Schell was sitting, the citation states. The driver of the vehicle told police the gun belonged to her but she always keeps it at home. She said Schell “must have grabbed it when they left the house and put it in her purse as the officers approached the vehicle. She said it was not in her purse prior to leaving the house.

Schell has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, all Class C felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is currently being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

