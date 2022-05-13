A Frankfort man charged with a slew sexual offenses against a child under the age of 12 was arrested on Thursday.

Police executing an indictment warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court detained 44-year-old Larry Wilson at 8:21 a.m.

He is charged with incest (victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury) and first-degree sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), Class A felonies; incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or victim under 18 years of age) and first-degree sodomy, Class B felonies; first-degree sodomy; first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age), a Class C felony; and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony.

According to his indictment, the charges Wilson is accused of occurred two or more times in Franklin County on or before Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2015. Some of the charges occurred when the juvenile victim was younger than age 12 and others occurred after.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 full-cash bond.

