A Frankfort man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash Wednesday on KY 151.
Christopher Rogers, 45, died Wednesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
The incident was reported at 5 p.m., and deputies closed the highway for more than two hours for the investigation.
Rogers was alone in his Ford Explorer as he crossed the highway from a Valero gas station, Capt. Daniel Wills of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
“It looks like, from the preliminary investigation, (Rogers) pulled out into the travel portion (of the highway) in front of another vehicle,” Wills said. “From what we see, he left the gas station and went straight.”
Rogers’ vehicle was struck in the side by a southbound Dodge pickup truck, Wills said. Rogers’ vehicle overturned three to four times, and Rogers was ejected from the vehicle.
Wills said Rogers was flown by helicopter from the scene to Lexington.
The driver of the truck, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be checked, Wills said.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, Wills said.
Frankfort Police are assisting in the investigation and reconstruction of the collision.
