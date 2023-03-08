A local man accused of strangling his girlfriend incurred additional charges Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly caused damage to a Frankfort Police Department patrol vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a John Davis Drive apartment unit at 4 p.m. after the female victim reported that 21-year-old Garrett Sexson placed his hands around her neck and squeezed. The victim said she could not breathe and eventually lost consciousness.

