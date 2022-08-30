A Frankfort man was arrested early Friday for reportedly assaulting another man in the head with a knife at a Winding Way Drive residence.
Frankfort police received a call regarding an alleged stabbing at 2:58 a.m., but the victim did not disclose his location. During a canvas of the area, officers made contact with 64-year-old Wayne Fields, who reportedly admitted that the male victim had been at his address three hours prior and then came back moments before asking to be let inside.
Fields, of Frankfort, allegedly told police that he did not let the victim inside and there was no altercation. Officers noted that the Fields did not have any visible injuries and that the screen door to his residence had been broken.
According to Fields’ arrest citation, the victim called 911 again and advised he was at KOI Auto Parts on East Main Street, where police met with him.
During the interview with the victim, officers noticed a swollen abrasion on the back of his head and a swollen area near his left temple.
The victim told police that Fields made a sexual advance toward him and an argument ensued after he rebuffed the advance. He said when he turned to walk out of the residence Fields produced a bowie-style knife and struck him in the back of the head with the hilt and on the left side of his face. The victim stated that he then ran from the residence breaking the screen door in the process. He also said they were drinking alcohol prior to the alleged assault.
Fields is charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail and has since posted bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.