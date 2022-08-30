A Frankfort man was arrested early Friday for reportedly assaulting another man in the head with a knife at a Winding Way Drive residence.

Frankfort police received a call regarding an alleged stabbing at 2:58 a.m., but the victim did not disclose his location. During a canvas of the area, officers made contact with 64-year-old Wayne Fields, who reportedly admitted that the male victim had been at his address three hours prior and then came back moments before asking to be let inside.

