The Frankfort Police executed a complaint warrant on a 33-year-old local man for allegedly communicating with and sending nude photos to three underage girls.
Timothy Perkins, of Frankfort, was arrested Aug. 31 and is charged with three counts of prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor for a sex act, a Class C felony.
“Mr. Perkins, you’ve got three different cases — same charge in each case,” Franklin District Court Judge Kathy Mangeot said at his arraignment Sept. 2.
The judge also said there are three separate alleged victims.
According to his arrest report, after being read his rights, Perkins “confessed to having sexual communication and sending photos of his genitals” to whom he believed was a 12-year-old girl but was really police.
During Perkins’ preliminary hearing in district court on Tuesday, FPD Detective Gus Curtis testified that he received a call from the mother of a 12-year-old girl stating that Perkins was sending inappropriate messages to her daughter via social media. After obtaining consent, the detective took over the 12-year-old’s Facebook page and posed as the youth.
The detective said that Perkins asked the girl’s age and when he responded that she was 12, Perkins replied that he was 33.
“On July 27, Mr. Perkins started talking sexually inappropriately with the 12-year-old and began asking her to send nude photos to him,” Curtis explained.
The detective testified that Perkins became more specific with his requests and when questioned by the prosecutor as to what Perkins wanted to see the detective answered, “her thick, little ass.”
“On Aug. 30 Mr. Perkins again began requesting nude photos while he was at the hospital in Lexington with his child,” Curtis said.
He added that later in the conversation, Perkins sent a “penis photo.”
“I was able to identify it was Mr. Perkins who sent the photo through the tattoo that was on his left hand and thumb that was holding his penis,” Curtis said.
Police executed a search warrant at Perkins’ Jones Lane residence on Aug. 31. While being questioned at the police station following his arrest, Perkins reportedly admitted there was one other underage female he was communicating with. However, when officers searched his cellphone, after he gave his consent, they were able to identify two other victims — both who are 14 years old.
Both girls told police that they had communicated with Perkins on Facebook and sent nude photos back and forth.
Perkins is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $30,000 full-cash bond.
“I am not going to be changing your bond today,” Mangeot continued at his initial court appearance, “because I’m going to deem you a danger to others.”
The judge waived the matter to a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No excuse for scumbag Perkins. But the mother of the 12-year-old girl who filed the complaint stating that Perkins was sending inappropriate messages to her daughter via social media, needs to keep a much tighter reign on her daughter. Perkins isn’t the only pervert out there. If she played along with this creep, she would probably do it again. And the next one may be pushing her to meet with him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.