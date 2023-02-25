Commonwealth's attorneys and defense counsel for a Frankfort man charged with 13 felonies, nine of them relating to the sexual abuse of a child, met for a status hearing in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday morning. 

Charles Henry Crawford, of Frankfort, was arrested in March 2022 after being pulled over with his 6-year-old daughter sitting in his lap in the driver's seat. 

