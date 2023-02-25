Commonwealth's attorneys and defense counsel for a Frankfort man charged with 13 felonies, nine of them relating to the sexual abuse of a child, met for a status hearing in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday morning.
Charles Henry Crawford, of Frankfort, was arrested in March 2022 after being pulled over with his 6-year-old daughter sitting in his lap in the driver's seat.
He was initially charged with wanton endangerment, felony drug possession charges and operating a vehicle under the influence.
After further investigation, Crawford was charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years old) and incest (victim under 12 years old), a Class A felony; three counts of promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age, a Class B felony; and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old) and three counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old, Class C felonies.
During Friday's status hearing, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Zachary Becker told Judge Phillip Shepherd that Crawford is under federal indictment for related charges.
Becker said that Crawford has entered a guilty plea and is scheduled for sentencing in April in U.S. District Court in Louisville. Becker added that he will likely be sentenced to 30 years in federal custody.
"We are going to permit him to serve his time primarily on the federal dime in federal custody," Becker told the judge. "We ask to dismiss our case without prejudice with the understanding that when he is sentenced in federal court, we will refile all the information."
Becker later added that Crawford will likely face another 30 years in state custody after finishing his federal sentence.
At the end of the two-minute hearing, Shepherd dismissed Crawford's charges without prejudice.
