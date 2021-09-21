A Frankfort man was arrested and served with multiple warrants following a traffic stop on Holmes Street Monday morning.
Carl Woodrum, 50, was pulled over by a Frankfort Police officer at 11:19 a.m. for canceled registration plates on a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. When asked to identify himself, Woodrum gave the officer an incorrect name, social security number and birth date.
“When I pulled up the information on my computer, the OL (operator’s license) picture looked nothing like the driver,” the officer wrote in Woodrum’s arrest citation.
The officer said he contacted FPD Sgt. Stephen Kyles to confirm that the driver didn’t resemble the person whose information Woodrum gave. Kyles advised the officer to search for Woodrum’s operator’s license in the computer and the photograph looked similar.
“Sgt. Kyles contacted James Woodrum’s wife and sent her a picture of Carl. She confirmed it is her brother-in-law, Carl,” the arrest report states.
Woodrum also failed to produce an insurance card and had multiple warrants out for his arrest on numerous charges including identity theft.
According to the Franklin County Regional Jail website, the charges against Woodrum include first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; two counts of theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), all Class D felonies; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class A misdemeanors; giving officer a false name or address, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, license to be possession and three counts of failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, and receiving stolen property (less than $500) and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and no registration plates, no registration receipt and two counts of failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal, all violations.
He is being held in FCRJ on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
