Allegations of sodomy, sexual and criminal abuse against a child younger than 12 landed a local man in the Franklin County Regional Jail Wednesday evening.

Ezra Goodrich, of Frankfort, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. following an interview with Frankfort Police Department Detective Guss Curtis during which he reportedly admitted to placing a pillow over a then-6-year-old child on or around Jan. 1, 2016. Goodrich allegedly told police that he wasn’t trying to hurt the child and claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication at the time.

