A Frankfort man was sentenced to five years each for two drug trafficking cases, including one where he jumped out of a moving car to run from the sheriff’s deputies.
Terrance N. Sharp, 33, appeared in Franklin Circuit Court Friday also to be arraigned on a new case, where he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit through Frankfort in June.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker said Sharp had previously pleaded guilty in a 2019 case in which he crashed a vehicle into several trees on Leawood Drive. Frankfort Police said a domestic altercation inside the vehicle led to the crash, in which Sharp reportedly yanked the driver out of her seat and took over. The vehicle then went off the road and struck several trees. Sharp jumped out of the vehicle before it stopped rolling. He fled on foot, but was captured later by police.
In February, Sharp was indicted again for trafficking in marijuana, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Friday morning, Becker said Sharp was sentenced to a total of five years in each case, and those sentences will run concurrently. State law also requires felony and misdemeanor sentences to run concurrently, he said.
The 2019 case included charges of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces) second or greater offense, Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol (second offense), Class A misdemeanors; no tail lamps and communication device, violations.
Sharp was arraigned Friday on charges of trafficking in marijuana between eight ounces and five pounds, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, Class D felonies; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors; disregarding a stop sign, no tail lamps and obscured license plate, violations; and four counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
