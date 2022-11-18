On Friday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced a Frankfort man to probation after he plead guilty to several charges including second-degree assault.
The defendant, David Wilder, was arrested by Frankfort police on May 6 after officers responded to a disturbance complaint on Juniper Drive. While officers were still en route, the call was changed to an assault in progress
According to FPD arrest records, upon their arrival they found a man bleeding from a cut above his left eye.
Witnesses to the altercation told authorities that Wilder had hit the victim with a shovel. The arrest report also states that Wilder refused to answer the officers' questions or give his side of the story.
In addition to the second-degree assault, which is a Class C felony, Wilder was charged with third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections officer), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, third-degree assault (on a police officer with communicable bodily fluid) and third-degree terroristic threatening, all Class A misdemeanors; and menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.
Going off the recommendation from the Commonwealth's Attorney, Shepherd sentenced Wilder to five years in prison for the second degree assault; 90-days for disorderly conduct; one year for terroristic threatening, two years for assaulting a corrections officer and one year for resisting arrest.
The judge said that sentences would run concurrently for a total of five years. Wilder will serve the entirety of his sentence on probation.
Shepherd told the defendant what his probation would require before concluding the matter.
"Mr. Wilder will have to remain law abiding and substance abuse free and cooperate with his probation supervision," the judge said. "I want him to be assessed by the social services clinician and probation and parole and follow all three recommendations."
